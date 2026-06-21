ASML Holding N.V. $ASML Position Reduced by HughesLittle Investment Management Ltd.

HughesLittle Investment Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML - Free Report) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,295 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 4,130 shares during the quarter. ASML accounts for approximately 6.8% of HughesLittle Investment Management Ltd.'s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. HughesLittle Investment Management Ltd.'s holdings in ASML were worth $40,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in ASML in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Binnacle Investments Inc boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 34 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its position in shares of ASML by 1,150.0% during the 4th quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 25 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of ASML by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 27 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Jessup Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Headlines Impacting ASML

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ASML Price Performance

ASML opened at $1,929.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $758.90 billion, a PE ratio of 69.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.82. ASML Holding N.V. has a twelve month low of $683.48 and a twelve month high of $1,942.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,594.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,399.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ASML had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 27.65%.The company had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that ASML Holding N.V. will post 36.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASML has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $1,750.00 price objective on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on ASML from $1,813.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered ASML from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ASML presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,589.62.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ASML

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. NASDAQ: ASML is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML's product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

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