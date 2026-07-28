ASML Holding N.V. $ASML Shares Acquired by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML - Free Report) by 26.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,539 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 4,092 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC's holdings in ASML were worth $25,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in ASML by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ASML by 141.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,871 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $4,553,000 after buying an additional 4,021 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in shares of ASML by 153.1% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 17,210 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $11,404,000 after buying an additional 10,411 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML by 1.3% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML by 5.2% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,383 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $9,122,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML Stock Performance

Shares of ASML opened at $1,655.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $650.98 billion, a PE ratio of 51.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.78. The business's fifty day moving average price is $1,758.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,529.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.80. ASML Holding N.V. has a 12-month low of $683.48 and a 12-month high of $1,999.96.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Sunday, June 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.65 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter. ASML had a net margin of 30.11% and a return on equity of 52.71%. Equities research analysts forecast that ASML Holding N.V. will post 43.6 EPS for the current year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $2.1507 per share. This represents a $8.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 28th. ASML's dividend payout ratio is currently 33.51%.

ASML News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting ASML this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on ASML. Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a "positive" rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded ASML from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASML currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,970.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ASML

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. NASDAQ: ASML is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML's product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

Further Reading

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