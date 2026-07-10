ASML Holding N.V. $ASML Shares Purchased by Main Street Research LLC

Main Street Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML - Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,687 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the period. ASML makes up approximately 3.2% of Main Street Research LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Main Street Research LLC's holdings in ASML were worth $55,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Binnacle Investments Inc boosted its holdings in ASML by 78.9% in the second quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 34 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its position in ASML by 1,150.0% during the fourth quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 25 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in ASML by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 27 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Jessup Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in ASML during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ASML shares. Susquehanna restated a "positive" rating on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Freedom Capital upgraded ASML from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays reissued a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, June 29th. DZ Bank restated a "neutral" rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of ASML from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,854.12.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ASML

ASML Stock Performance

ASML stock opened at $1,804.25 on Friday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $1,697.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,473.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $709.58 billion, a PE ratio of 64.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.36. ASML Holding N.V. has a one year low of $683.48 and a one year high of $1,999.96.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter. ASML had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 48.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ASML Holding N.V. will post 36.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Stories Impacting ASML

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ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. NASDAQ: ASML is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML's product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

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