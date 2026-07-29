ASML Holding N.V. $ASML Shares Purchased by Opal Capital LLC

Opal Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML - Free Report) by 137.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,218 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 3,603 shares during the period. ASML comprises 1.5% of Opal Capital LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Opal Capital LLC's holdings in ASML were worth $8,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Portus Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ASML during the first quarter worth $32,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its holdings in ASML by 1,150.0% during the fourth quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 25 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in ASML by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 27 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jessup Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in ASML in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Stories Impacting ASML

Here are the key news stories impacting ASML this week:

ASML Stock Down 4.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $1,582.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,761.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,532.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $622.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.25, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.78. ASML Holding N.V. has a 1 year low of $683.48 and a 1 year high of $1,999.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.33.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.65 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter. ASML had a net margin of 30.11% and a return on equity of 52.71%. Equities analysts forecast that ASML Holding N.V. will post 43.6 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 28th will be paid a $2.1507 dividend. This represents a $8.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 28th. ASML's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ASML shares. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "neutral" rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, June 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on ASML from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Freedom Capital raised shares of ASML from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,970.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ASML

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. NASDAQ: ASML is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML's product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

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