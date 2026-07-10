ASML Holding N.V. $ASML Shares Sold by Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV reduced its holdings in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML - Free Report) by 30.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,483 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 1,546 shares during the period. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV's holdings in ASML were worth $4,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in ASML by 195.8% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,544,705 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,652,618,000 after buying an additional 1,022,532 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 75.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 790,869 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $765,632,000 after acquiring an additional 340,518 shares in the last quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP increased its stake in shares of ASML by 18,861.1% during the third quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 244,977 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $237,160,000 after acquiring an additional 243,685 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in ASML by 25.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,157,324 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,120,394,000 after purchasing an additional 232,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in ASML by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,526,411 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,633,046,000 after purchasing an additional 193,068 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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ASML Price Performance

ASML stock opened at $1,804.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,697.62 and a 200-day moving average of $1,473.46. The company has a market cap of $709.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.71, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ASML Holding N.V. has a 12-month low of $683.48 and a 12-month high of $1,999.96.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter. ASML had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 27.65%. As a group, equities analysts expect that ASML Holding N.V. will post 36.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting ASML this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ASML. Barclays reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank reissued a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, May 8th. DZ Bank restated a "neutral" rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a "positive" rating on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,854.12.

View Our Latest Research Report on ASML

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. NASDAQ: ASML is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML's product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

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