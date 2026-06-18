ASML Holding N.V. $ASML Shares Sold by First Manhattan CO. LLC.

First Manhattan CO. LLC. lowered its holdings in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML - Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 792,284 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 5,306 shares during the period. ASML makes up about 2.2% of First Manhattan CO. LLC.'s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. First Manhattan CO. LLC. owned 0.20% of ASML worth $847,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in ASML in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Binnacle Investments Inc grew its stake in ASML by 78.9% in the second quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 34 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its stake in ASML by 1,150.0% in the fourth quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 25 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in ASML by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 27 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Jessup Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in ASML in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company's stock.

Get ASML alerts: Sign Up

Key Headlines Impacting ASML

Here are the key news stories impacting ASML this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen cut ASML from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Research raised ASML from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Freedom Capital raised ASML from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,589.63.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ASML

ASML Stock Up 3.5%

ASML stock opened at $1,867.83 on Thursday. ASML Holding N.V. has a twelve month low of $683.48 and a twelve month high of $1,938.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock's 50 day moving average is $1,572.34 and its 200-day moving average is $1,389.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $734.58 billion, a PE ratio of 67.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.82.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.28 earnings per share for the quarter. ASML had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 27.65%.The company had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that ASML Holding N.V. will post 36.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. NASDAQ: ASML is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML's product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider ASML, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and ASML wasn't on the list.

While ASML currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here