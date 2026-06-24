ASML Holding N.V. $ASML Shares Sold by Riverbridge Partners LLC

Riverbridge Partners LLC trimmed its stake in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML - Free Report) by 40.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,781 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 1,201 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC's holdings in ASML were worth $2,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its stake in shares of ASML by 1,150.0% during the 4th quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 25 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 27 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company's stock.

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More ASML News

Here are the key news stories impacting ASML this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo and other analysts turned more bullish on ASML, with price-target hikes and commentary highlighting strong second-quarter results expected across chip-equipment makers. Positive Q2 results expected from ASML and other chip equipment makers: Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo and other analysts turned more bullish on ASML, with price-target hikes and commentary highlighting strong second-quarter results expected across chip-equipment makers. Positive Sentiment: Bank of America raised its price target on ASML and kept a Buy rating, signaling confidence in the company’s valuation and AI-driven demand outlook.

Bank of America raised its price target on ASML and kept a Buy rating, signaling confidence in the company’s valuation and AI-driven demand outlook. Positive Sentiment: Multiple articles reiterated ASML’s “must-own” status in AI infrastructure because it remains the sole maker of critical advanced lithography tools, supporting the stock’s long-term investment case.

Multiple articles reiterated ASML’s “must-own” status in AI infrastructure because it remains the sole maker of critical advanced lithography tools, supporting the stock’s long-term investment case. Neutral Sentiment: The Netherlands announced it will join the U.S.-led Pax Silica AI initiative, reinforcing allied supply-chain coordination but also underscoring the growing policy scrutiny around ASML’s role in semiconductor exports. Reuters article

The Netherlands announced it will join the U.S.-led Pax Silica AI initiative, reinforcing allied supply-chain coordination but also underscoring the growing policy scrutiny around ASML’s role in semiconductor exports. Neutral Sentiment: ASML denied allegations that EUV tools were exported to China in violation of controls, which may help limit reputational damage, but the ongoing scrutiny keeps the issue in focus. ASML Denies China EUV Export Allegations As Scrutiny Builds

ASML denied allegations that EUV tools were exported to China in violation of controls, which may help limit reputational damage, but the ongoing scrutiny keeps the issue in focus. Negative Sentiment: Investors are worried that tighter U.S.-aligned export rules could restrict software updates, replacement parts, and maintenance services for tools already installed in China, threatening a profitable recurring-revenue stream.

Investors are worried that tighter U.S.-aligned export rules could restrict software updates, replacement parts, and maintenance services for tools already installed in China, threatening a profitable recurring-revenue stream. Negative Sentiment: New competition from Nikon in mature-node immersion systems, plus emerging Chinese domestic lithography efforts, could pressure pricing and margins in ASML’s lower-end business.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ASML shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Barclays restated an "overweight" rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Wall Street Zen cut ASML from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. DZ Bank reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of ASML from $1,750.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,772.62.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ASML

ASML Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $1,778.46 on Wednesday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $1,610.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,411.79. The company has a market cap of $699.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.79, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.36. ASML Holding N.V. has a one year low of $683.48 and a one year high of $1,959.04.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.28 earnings per share for the quarter. ASML had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 27.65%.The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ASML Holding N.V. will post 36.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. NASDAQ: ASML is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML's product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

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