ASML Holding N.V. $ASML Shares Sold by Sit Investment Associates Inc.

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML - Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,490 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 985 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.'s holdings in ASML were worth $14,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ASML by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,484,949 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $4,798,268,000 after acquiring an additional 132,353 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of ASML by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,919,154 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $3,791,982,000 after buying an additional 577,448 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of ASML by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,148,506 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,079,948,000 after buying an additional 305,435 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of ASML by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,865,254 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,805,733,000 after buying an additional 142,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of ASML by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,157,324 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,120,394,000 after buying an additional 232,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company's stock.

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ASML Price Performance

Shares of ASML stock opened at $1,899.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ASML Holding N.V. has a twelve month low of $683.48 and a twelve month high of $1,903.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,529.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,365.81. The firm has a market cap of $747.03 billion, a PE ratio of 68.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.82.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.28 earnings per share for the quarter. ASML had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 27.65%.The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that ASML Holding N.V. will post 36.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Stories Impacting ASML

Here are the key news stories impacting ASML this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ASML has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on ASML from $1,625.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. DZ Bank reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday. Weiss Ratings lowered ASML from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,589.63.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ASML

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. NASDAQ: ASML is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML's product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

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