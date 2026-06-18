ASML Holding N.V. $ASML Stock Position Reduced by Hyperion Asset Management Ltd

Hyperion Asset Management Ltd cut its stake in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML - Free Report) by 33.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,557 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 54,035 shares during the period. ASML comprises approximately 3.2% of Hyperion Asset Management Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd's holdings in ASML were worth $115,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,484,949 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $4,798,268,000 after acquiring an additional 132,353 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in ASML by 17.3% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,919,154 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $3,791,982,000 after acquiring an additional 577,448 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in ASML by 16.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,148,506 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,079,948,000 after acquiring an additional 305,435 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in ASML by 8.3% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,865,254 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,805,733,000 after acquiring an additional 142,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in ASML by 195.8% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,544,705 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,652,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,532 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key ASML News

Here are the key news stories impacting ASML this week:

ASML Price Performance

Shares of ASML stock opened at $1,867.83 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,572.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,389.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ASML Holding N.V. has a 1-year low of $683.48 and a 1-year high of $1,938.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $734.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.00, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.82.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.28 earnings per share for the quarter. ASML had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The business had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ASML Holding N.V. will post 36.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on ASML. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of ASML from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of ASML from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Weiss Ratings cut shares of ASML from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Morningstar cut shares of ASML to a "sell" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,589.63.

Read Our Latest Report on ASML

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. NASDAQ: ASML is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML's product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

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