ASO GROUP Ltd Buys New Position in Cigna Group $CI

ASO GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,322 shares of the health services provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,290,000. Cigna Group makes up about 0.9% of ASO GROUP Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CI. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna Group in the third quarter worth approximately $4,124,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in Cigna Group by 13.5% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 34,114 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $9,839,000 after buying an additional 4,066 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cigna Group in the third quarter worth approximately $4,718,000. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in Cigna Group by 9.6% in the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 40,942 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $11,802,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Cigna Group in the third quarter worth approximately $3,171,000. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cigna Group news, CEO David Cordani sold 201,878 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.82, for a total transaction of $59,113,915.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 34,337 shares in the company, valued at $10,054,560.34. This trade represents a 85.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cigna Group Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of CI stock opened at $294.64 on Friday. Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $239.51 and a 12 month high of $338.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business's 50 day moving average is $281.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $277.87. The company has a market cap of $77.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.28.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $7.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.60 by $0.19. Cigna Group had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 2.26%.The company had revenue of $68.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.74 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Cigna Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 30.350- EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cigna Group will post 30.39 EPS for the current year.

Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Cigna Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CI shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Cigna Group from $333.00 to $330.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Cigna Group from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Cigna Group from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Cigna Group from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Cigna Group from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cigna Group has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $338.80.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Cigna Group

Cigna Group Profile

Cigna Group NYSE: CI is a global health services company that offers a broad portfolio of healthcare products and insurance solutions for individuals, employers, and governments. Its core businesses include medical and behavioral health plans, dental and vision coverage, pharmacy benefit management, and supplemental health products. Cigna serves a mix of commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid customers and provides workplace benefits such as group health plans and disability and life benefits for employers.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Cigna operates health services and care-delivery platforms designed to manage costs and improve outcomes.

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