ASO GROUP Ltd Buys New Shares in Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

ASO GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 71,884 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,044,000. Zoetis makes up 3.5% of ASO GROUP Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ZTS shares. Argus reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $145.00 to $112.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Zoetis from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Leerink Partners reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $133.92.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Zoetis

Key Zoetis News

Here are the key news stories impacting Zoetis this week:

Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms, including Rosen, Bronstein Gewirtz & Grossman, the Schall Law Firm, DJS Law Group, and others, urged investors to join or lead a class action against Zoetis, keeping litigation risk in focus and potentially weighing on sentiment. Article Title

Multiple law firms, including Rosen, Bronstein Gewirtz & Grossman, the Schall Law Firm, DJS Law Group, and others, urged investors to join or lead a class action against Zoetis, keeping litigation risk in focus and potentially weighing on sentiment. Negative Sentiment: The lawsuits allege Zoetis misled investors about weakening veterinarian adoption and prescription trends, which could raise concerns about the company’s underlying growth outlook and create overhang on the stock. Article Title

The lawsuits allege Zoetis misled investors about weakening veterinarian adoption and prescription trends, which could raise concerns about the company’s underlying growth outlook and create overhang on the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Rosen Law Firm and others reminded shareholders that July 27, 2026 is the lead-plaintiff deadline, but these notices are procedural and do not change Zoetis’ fundamentals by themselves. Article Title

Rosen Law Firm and others reminded shareholders that July 27, 2026 is the lead-plaintiff deadline, but these notices are procedural and do not change Zoetis’ fundamentals by themselves. Neutral Sentiment: Bank of America Securities reportedly maintained a “Hold” rating on Zoetis, which suggests Wall Street remains cautious but not overtly bearish. Article Title

Insider Transactions at Zoetis

In other news, Director Frank A. Damelio bought 6,650 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.39 per share, with a total value of $501,343.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 21,458 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,617,718.62. This represents a 44.91% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul Bisaro bought 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.88 per share, with a total value of $151,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 27,862 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,114,168.56. This represents a 7.73% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 11,650 shares of company stock valued at $886,384. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis Trading Up 0.3%

ZTS stock opened at $81.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.47. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $72.38 and a one year high of $168.83. The stock has a market cap of $34.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.75.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.07). Zoetis had a return on equity of 66.85% and a net margin of 27.80%.The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Zoetis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.850-7.000 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 20th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Zoetis's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.16%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc NYSE: ZTS is a global animal health company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products and services for companion animals and livestock. The company's offerings include pharmaceuticals, vaccines and biologics, parasiticides and anti-infectives, as well as diagnostic instruments, consumables and laboratory testing services. Zoetis serves the veterinary community, livestock producers and other animal-health customers with products designed to prevent, detect and treat disease and to support animal productivity and welfare.

Zoetis traces its roots to the animal health business of Pfizer and became an independent, publicly traded company following a 2013 separation and initial public offering.

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