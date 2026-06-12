ASO GROUP Ltd Purchases Shares of 14,085 Jacobs Solutions Inc. $J

ASO GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,085 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,866,000. Jacobs Solutions accounts for about 0.7% of ASO GROUP Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in J. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on J. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and set a $169.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Jacobs Solutions from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Jacobs Solutions from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $153.40.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Trading Up 3.9%

Shares of Jacobs Solutions stock opened at $126.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.10. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.68 and a 12-month high of $168.44. The company has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 2.92%.The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. Jacobs Solutions's revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Jacobs Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.350 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. Jacobs Solutions's dividend payout ratio is 44.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jacobs Solutions news, Director Manuel J. Fernandez acquired 403 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $121.93 per share, for a total transaction of $49,137.79. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 12,251 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,493,764.43. This trade represents a 3.40% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert V. Pragada acquired 3,601 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $111.09 per share, with a total value of $400,035.09. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 333,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,076,842.95. This trade represents a 1.09% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders acquired a total of 4,257 shares of company stock valued at $477,651 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company's stock.

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Inc, commonly known as Jacobs, is a global professional services firm that provides technical, engineering, scientific and project delivery expertise across a broad range of industries. Founded in 1947 by Joseph J. Jacobs in Pasadena, California, the company evolved from a regional engineering consultancy into a diversified provider of design, program and construction management, operations and maintenance, and scientific services for complex infrastructure and industrial programs.

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