Aspiring Ventures LLC Buys New Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Aspiring Ventures LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,139 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. ORG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 39.7% during the third quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 61.0% during the third quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. now owns 161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 400.0% during the third quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 100.0% during the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 170.4% during the third quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Advanced Micro Devices News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

AMD stock opened at $278.39 on Monday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.75 and a 12 month high of $281.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $212.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.37. The stock has a market cap of $453.87 billion, a PE ratio of 105.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.21. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $10.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 7,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.87, for a total value of $1,536,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 129,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,550,742.26. The trade was a 5.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 27,109 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $7,454,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,267,357 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $348,523,175. This represents a 2.09% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 273,352 shares of company stock worth $59,173,070. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Roth Mkm restated a "buy" rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Wedbush restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. UBS Group set a $310.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $291.03.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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