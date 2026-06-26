Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires New Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. $FISV

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,418,377 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $79,145,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.27% of Fiserv as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Tripletail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In other news, CFO Paul M. Todd purchased 10,060 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.70 per share, with a total value of $499,982.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 184,107 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,150,117.90. The trade was a 5.78% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fiserv Stock Down 1.4%

FISV stock opened at $47.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.79. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.04 and a 12 month high of $175.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.14.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.73 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 15.17%.The business's revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Fiserv has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.000-8.300 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Fiserv this week:

Positive Sentiment: Fiserv announced a partnership with Strivve to enhance card-on-file placement for issuers, a potentially revenue-accretive move that could support payment volumes and strengthen its issuer solutions platform. Fiserv and Strivve Partner to Drive Card-on-File Placement for Issuers

Fiserv announced a partnership with Strivve to enhance card-on-file placement for issuers, a potentially revenue-accretive move that could support payment volumes and strengthen its issuer solutions platform. Positive Sentiment: The company reported strong insider buying over the past six months, including purchases by senior executives, which can be interpreted as management confidence in the stock’s long-term value.

The company reported strong insider buying over the past six months, including purchases by senior executives, which can be interpreted as management confidence in the stock’s long-term value. Positive Sentiment: Fiserv completed tender offers for its 2027 and 2049 senior notes, a capital-structure step that may reduce debt and interest expense if the buyback is fully executed. Fiserv Announces Results of Tender Offers for Any and All of its Outstanding 5.150% Senior Notes due 2027 and 4.400% Senior Notes due 2049

Fiserv completed tender offers for its 2027 and 2049 senior notes, a capital-structure step that may reduce debt and interest expense if the buyback is fully executed. Neutral Sentiment: Fiserv reiterated FY 2026 EPS guidance of 8.00 to 8.30, which is roughly in line with Wall Street expectations and does not appear to be a major new catalyst.

Fiserv reiterated FY 2026 EPS guidance of 8.00 to 8.30, which is roughly in line with Wall Street expectations and does not appear to be a major new catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage and commentary from Seeking Alpha, Yahoo Finance, and other outlets focused on whether the stock’s recent weakness is creating a buying opportunity, but did not add a clear new operational catalyst. Undercovered Dozen: Blue Owl, IBM, Quantum Computing, Fiserv And More

Coverage and commentary from Seeking Alpha, Yahoo Finance, and other outlets focused on whether the stock’s recent weakness is creating a buying opportunity, but did not add a clear new operational catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Analyst sentiment remains cautious, with Truist reiterating a Hold rating and having previously cut its price target, adding to concerns around near-term upside.

Analyst sentiment remains cautious, with Truist reiterating a Hold rating and having previously cut its price target, adding to concerns around near-term upside. Negative Sentiment: Short-interest chatter showed little actionable improvement, while the stock remains near its 52-week low and well below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, underscoring persistent bearish momentum.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Fiserv from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Fiserv from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $75.00 target price on Fiserv and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn cut their target price on shares of Fiserv from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $82.23.

Get Our Latest Report on FISV

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, founded in 1984 and headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin, is a global provider of financial services technology. The company develops and delivers integrated solutions for payments, processing, risk and compliance, customer and channel management, and business insights and optimization. Serving thousands of clients, Fiserv supports banks, credit unions, securities broker-dealers, leasing and finance companies, and retailers.

Fiserv’s core offerings include account processing systems that automate deposit, lending and transaction processing for financial institutions, as well as digital banking platforms that enable mobile and online banking services.

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