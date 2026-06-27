Top 5 Stocks to Buy Now
→ The REAL Reason Trump is Invading Iran (From Banyan Hill Publishing) (Ad)tc pixel

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Boosts Stock Position in IDEX Corporation $IEX

Written by MarketBeat
June 27, 2026
IDEX logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Assenagon Asset Management more than doubled its stake in IDEX Corporation, increasing holdings by 114.5% in the first quarter to 134,299 shares valued at about $25.5 million.
  • IDEX reported better-than-expected quarterly results, posting EPS of $2.00 versus $1.78 expected and revenue of $886.9 million, while also issuing upbeat Q2 and full-year 2026 guidance.
  • The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.73 per share, and analysts remain constructive with a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating and average price target of $241.11.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by July 1st.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX - Free Report) by 114.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,299 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 71,693 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.18% of IDEX worth $25,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in IDEX by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in IDEX by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in IDEX in the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of IDEX by 23.9% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,658 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $3,276,000 after acquiring an additional 3,604 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of IDEX by 4.0% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,513 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.96% of the company's stock.

IDEX Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IEX opened at $227.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a PE ratio of 33.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.39. The company's fifty day moving average price is $213.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.68. IDEX Corporation has a 1 year low of $157.25 and a 1 year high of $230.18.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.22. IDEX had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The firm had revenue of $886.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $845.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. IDEX has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.070-2.120 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.350-8.550 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that IDEX Corporation will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. IDEX's payout ratio is presently 43.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $257.00 price target on IDEX in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $250.00 target price on IDEX in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on IDEX from $243.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. TD Cowen increased their price target on IDEX from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $241.11.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on IDEX

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Eric D. Ashleman sold 15,385 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.22, for a total value of $3,311,159.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 66,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,346,134.76. This trade represents a 18.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

IDEX Profile

(Free Report)

IDEX Corporation is a diversified industrial manufacturer specializing in the design, production and distribution of highly engineered fluidics systems, measurement technologies and safety solutions. The company's core offerings include positive-displacement pumps, flow meters, valves, sampling systems and analytical instruments that serve a wide range of end markets such as water treatment, chemical processing, energy, food and beverage, and life sciences. Through its focus on precision engineering and proprietary material science, IDEX delivers products designed for reliability in demanding applications.

Operations at IDEX are organized into three principal segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for IDEX (NYSE:IEX)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in IDEX Right Now?

Before you consider IDEX, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and IDEX wasn't on the list.

While IDEX currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Analysts Agree—These Gold Picks Outshine the Rest Cover
Analysts Agree—These Gold Picks Outshine the Rest

Unlock the timeless value of gold with our exclusive 2026 Gold Forecasting Report. Explore why gold remains the ultimate investment for safeguarding wealth against inflation, economic shifts, and global uncertainties. Whether you're planning for future generations or seeking a reliable asset in turbulent times, this report is your essential guide to making informed decisions.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Oracle’s Sell-Off Looks More Like a Mispricing Than a Warning
Oracle’s Sell-Off Looks More Like a Mispricing Than a Warning
By Thomas Hughes | June 23, 2026
tc pixel
Trump Takes Emergency Action - Plus Elon Musk's New Venture
Trump Takes Emergency Action - Plus Elon Musk's New Venture
From Altimetry (Ad)
3 Inflation-Fighting Stocks Built for Higher Oil Prices
3 Inflation-Fighting Stocks Built for Higher Oil Prices
By Thomas Hughes | June 21, 2026
Buy CrowdStrike Before the Stock Split? Here's the Case
Buy CrowdStrike Before the Stock Split? Here's the Case
By Chris Markoch | June 22, 2026
MDA Space Targets US Defense Market With $620M Acquisition
MDA Space Targets US Defense Market With $620M Acquisition
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | June 25, 2026
tc pixel
If You Have $50k+ on Coinbase, This Will Ruin Your Day
If You Have $50k+ on Coinbase, This Will Ruin Your Day
From Decentralized Masters (Ad)
The Oil Trade May Not Be Over: 3 Energy Stocks to Watch
The Oil Trade May Not Be Over: 3 Energy Stocks to Watch
By Thomas Hughes | June 21, 2026
3 Oil Refiners Built to Cash In on Higher Crack Spreads
3 Oil Refiners Built to Cash In on Higher Crack Spreads
By Thomas Hughes | June 22, 2026

Recent Videos

3 Stocks to Buy Before the Big Data Center Boom
3 Stocks to Buy Before the Big Data Center Boom
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The Next Tech Boom Is Optics (3 Stocks to Buy Now)
The Next Tech Boom Is Optics (3 Stocks to Buy Now)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Wall Street Just Gave a Dire Warning. (Most Aren‘t Ready)
Wall Street Just Gave a Dire Warning. (Most Aren't Ready)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines