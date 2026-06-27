Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Boosts Stock Position in IDEX Corporation $IEX

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX - Free Report) by 114.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,299 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 71,693 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.18% of IDEX worth $25,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in IDEX by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in IDEX by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in IDEX in the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of IDEX by 23.9% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,658 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $3,276,000 after acquiring an additional 3,604 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of IDEX by 4.0% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,513 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.96% of the company's stock.

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IDEX Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IEX opened at $227.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a PE ratio of 33.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.39. The company's fifty day moving average price is $213.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.68. IDEX Corporation has a 1 year low of $157.25 and a 1 year high of $230.18.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.22. IDEX had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The firm had revenue of $886.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $845.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. IDEX has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.070-2.120 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.350-8.550 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that IDEX Corporation will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. IDEX's payout ratio is presently 43.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $257.00 price target on IDEX in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $250.00 target price on IDEX in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on IDEX from $243.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. TD Cowen increased their price target on IDEX from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $241.11.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on IDEX

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Eric D. Ashleman sold 15,385 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.22, for a total value of $3,311,159.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 66,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,346,134.76. This trade represents a 18.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

IDEX Profile

IDEX Corporation is a diversified industrial manufacturer specializing in the design, production and distribution of highly engineered fluidics systems, measurement technologies and safety solutions. The company's core offerings include positive-displacement pumps, flow meters, valves, sampling systems and analytical instruments that serve a wide range of end markets such as water treatment, chemical processing, energy, food and beverage, and life sciences. Through its focus on precision engineering and proprietary material science, IDEX delivers products designed for reliability in demanding applications.

Operations at IDEX are organized into three principal segments.

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