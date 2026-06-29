Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Decreases Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company $HPE

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE - Free Report) by 65.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 254,171 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 475,397 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.'s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $6,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 21.6% in the first quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,382 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 4,323 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 19.1% during the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 15,958 shares of the technology company's stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the first quarter worth about $1,111,000. Summit Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Evolve Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Evolve Private Wealth LLC now owns 186,634 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $4,444,000 after purchasing an additional 15,160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company's stock.

Get HPE alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HPE shares. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $30.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $39.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $26.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $63.00 price target (up from $23.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $25.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $64.65.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE HPE opened at $43.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.42. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a 52-week low of $18.27 and a 52-week high of $64.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.41.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.78 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 3.94%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.82) EPS. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.350-3.450 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.930 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a $0.1425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise's dividend payout ratio is presently 53.27%.

Insider Transactions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 18,785 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $911,072.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Fidelma Russo sold 17,001 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $475,517.97. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 310,102 shares of company stock valued at $9,013,662 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.44% of the company's stock.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) is an enterprise technology company that designs, develops and sells IT infrastructure, software and services for business and government customers. Its core offerings span servers, storage, networking, and related software, together with consulting, integration and support services aimed at modernizing and managing enterprise IT environments. HPE's product portfolio includes systems for traditional data centers as well as solutions for high-performance computing, edge computing and telecommunications infrastructure.

A major focus for HPE is hybrid cloud and consumption-based IT.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Hewlett Packard Enterprise, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Hewlett Packard Enterprise wasn't on the list.

While Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here