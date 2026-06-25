Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $107.95 Million Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Free Report) by 35.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,162,269 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 305,020 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.06% of NextEra Energy worth $107,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 28,282 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,854 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 38.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,542 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 3,479 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,563 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Bank raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 15,596 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company's stock.

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Key NextEra Energy News

Here are the key news stories impacting NextEra Energy this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on NEE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of NextEra Energy from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $107.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $99.86.

Read Our Latest Report on NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:NEE opened at $87.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.54. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.20 and a fifty-two week high of $98.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.35. The company has a market capitalization of $182.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.68.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. NextEra Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.02 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.6232 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. NextEra Energy's dividend payout ratio is 63.36%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc NYSE: NEE, headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company's principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra's activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

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