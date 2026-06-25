Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $160.54 Million Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN - Free Report) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 25,443 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.20% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $160,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rexford Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Rexford Capital Inc. now owns 288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on REGN shares. Leerink Partners reissued a "market perform" rating and set a $641.00 price target (down from $792.00) on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $796.00 to $778.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $762.00 to $707.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Wall Street Zen raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $921.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $792.65.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.24, for a total transaction of $70,524.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 17,503 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,343,815.72. This trade represents a 0.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 6.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.0%

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $623.93 on Thursday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $514.79 and a 52 week high of $821.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $668.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $729.81.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.91 by $0.56. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 29.65%.The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.22 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th were paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's dividend payout ratio is 9.16%.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: REGN is a U.S.-based biotechnology company founded in 1988 and headquartered in Tarrytown, New York. It focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for serious medical conditions. The company combines laboratory research, clinical development and in-house manufacturing to advance a pipeline of biologic therapies across multiple therapeutic areas.

Regeneron is known for its proprietary drug discovery technologies, including its VelocImmune platform, which is used to generate fully human monoclonal antibodies.

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