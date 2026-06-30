Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $5.56 Million Stock Holdings in Liquidity Services, Inc. $LQDT

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its holdings in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT - Free Report) by 23.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,959 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 54,858 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.59% of Liquidity Services worth $5,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,114 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in Liquidity Services by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 57,698 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Liquidity Services by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,753 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lifted its holdings in Liquidity Services by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 10,736 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Liquidity Services by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,955 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.15% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LQDT has been the subject of several research reports. Barrington Research reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Liquidity Services in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Research cut Liquidity Services from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Liquidity Services from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Liquidity Services from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $44.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services Stock Performance

Shares of LQDT opened at $39.09 on Tuesday. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.67 and a 1 year high of $39.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.03 and a beta of 1.09. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $36.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.95.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $120.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 million. Liquidity Services had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 6.30%.Liquidity Services has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.300-0.390 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Liquidity Services, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Liquidity Services

In other news, SVP Steven Weiskircher sold 11,477 shares of Liquidity Services stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.23, for a total transaction of $392,857.71. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 58,559 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,004,474.57. This trade represents a 16.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Daunt sold 10,139 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total transaction of $397,854.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 38,086 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,494,494.64. This trade represents a 21.02% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 213,921 shares of company stock valued at $7,755,948. 28.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services, Inc is a technology-driven provider of online marketplaces for surplus and remarketed assets. Through its wholly owned platforms—such as Liquidation.com, GovDeals, Machinio and GoIndustry DoveBid—the company connects sellers of industrial equipment, commercial inventory, government surplus and transportation assets with a broad base of registered buyers. Its solutions blend auction formats, fixed-price listings and managed-service offerings to support efficient asset disposition across a wide range of industries.

The company's core services include asset valuation, marketing, inspection and logistics coordination.

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