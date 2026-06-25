Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Raises Holdings in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 28.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,990,343 shares of the Internet television network's stock after acquiring an additional 1,756,029 shares during the period. Netflix comprises 1.2% of Assenagon Asset Management S.A.'s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.19% of Netflix worth $768,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Bare Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Netflix by 93.3% in the third quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 29 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Horizon Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 480.0% in the third quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Aviso Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 40.0% in the third quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 42 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts: Sign Up

Netflix Price Performance

Netflix stock opened at $71.84 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.50. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.63 and a 52-week high of $134.12.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.47. Netflix had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 40.92%. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.61 earnings per share. Netflix's quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Oppenheimer set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Netflix and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Cfra raised shares of Netflix from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. China Renaissance increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Netflix from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have issued a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $114.26.

View Our Latest Analysis on NFLX

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Netflix news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 27,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $2,402,636.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 284,804 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,054,207.88. This trade represents a 8.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 28,630 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $2,805,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 73,787 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,231,126. This represents a 27.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 1,349,019 shares of company stock valued at $123,105,721 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

Key Netflix News

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Netflix, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Netflix wasn't on the list.

While Netflix currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here