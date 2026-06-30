Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 148,804 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. $MTSI

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI - Free Report) by 86.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,019 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 148,804 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.'s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $5,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MTSI. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth about $784,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 5,004.6% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 102,909 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $17,796,000 after purchasing an additional 100,893 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 98.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,654 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $330,000. Finally, MidFirst Bank acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on MTSI. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a "buy" rating on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $260.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, April 10th. They set a "buy" rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $250.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MACOM Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $335.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MTSI

Insider Buying and Selling at MACOM Technology Solutions

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, CFO John Kober sold 7,644 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.25, for a total transaction of $2,746,107.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 40,972 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,719,191. This trade represents a 15.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Peter Y. Chung sold 43,268 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.20, for a total transaction of $16,363,957.60. Following the sale, the director owned 6,781 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,564,574.20. This represents a 86.45% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 78,096 shares of company stock valued at $28,760,941 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Trading Up 0.9%

NASDAQ:MTSI opened at $372.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 7.52 and a quick ratio of 5.84. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $352.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $265.46. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.16 and a fifty-two week high of $418.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.43 billion, a PE ratio of 161.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.66.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The business had revenue of $288.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. MACOM Technology Solutions has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.310-1.370 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions is a semiconductor company specializing in high-performance analog, microwave, millimeter-wave and photonic semiconductor solutions. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, switches, modulators, detectors and integrated circuits designed to optimize signal integrity, power management and data transmission. MACOM's offerings address both digital and optical domains, providing critical building blocks for next-generation communications infrastructure.

The company's solutions serve a diverse set of end markets, including wireless and wireline telecom, data centers, satellite communications, aerospace and defense, industrial and automotive applications.

See Also

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