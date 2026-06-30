Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 239,521 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc $MOH

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH - Free Report) by 88.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,703 shares of the company's stock after selling 239,521 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.06% of Molina Healthcare worth $4,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 217.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934,130 shares of the company's stock worth $561,475,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008,458 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,171,433 shares of the company's stock valued at $376,831,000 after acquiring an additional 201,772 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,690,981 shares of the company's stock valued at $293,453,000 after acquiring an additional 329,679 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,410,604 shares of the company's stock worth $244,796,000 after purchasing an additional 447,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 8 Knots Management LLC bought a new position in Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $198,942,000. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In other Molina Healthcare news, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 600 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.55, for a total transaction of $114,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,815 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,454,713.25. The trade was a 4.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 17,811 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.12, for a total transaction of $3,314,983.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 67,175 shares in the company, valued at $12,502,611. This trade represents a 20.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 1.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MOH. Zacks Research raised Molina Healthcare from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $144.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Mizuho set a $215.00 price target on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a "sector perform" rating and a $216.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $141.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $184.81.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MOH

Molina Healthcare Price Performance

MOH opened at $229.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.79 and a beta of 0.80. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $188.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.94. Molina Healthcare, Inc has a one year low of $121.06 and a one year high of $311.52.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $10.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.91 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 8.76%. Molina Healthcare's revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.08 EPS. Molina Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.000- EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc is a managed care company specializing in government-sponsored health insurance programs. The company offers Medicaid managed care plans, Medicare Advantage and prescription drug plans, and individual Marketplace plans under the Affordable Care Act. Through an integrated care model, Molina emphasizes preventive and primary care services, care coordination, and disease management to improve health outcomes for its members.

The company traces its roots to the early 1980s, when Dr.

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