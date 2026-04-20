Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Buys 32,622 Shares of Ralph Lauren Corporation $RL

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL - Free Report) by 106.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,180 shares of the textile maker's stock after purchasing an additional 32,622 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.10% of Ralph Lauren worth $22,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RL. Aventura Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 61.3% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 100 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the second quarter worth $28,000. 67.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts: Sign Up

Ralph Lauren Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of Ralph Lauren stock opened at $386.78 on Monday. Ralph Lauren Corporation has a 52-week low of $198.62 and a 52-week high of $389.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company's fifty day moving average price is $356.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $350.52.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The textile maker reported $6.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 37.97%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.82 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Corporation will post 12.01 EPS for the current year.

Ralph Lauren Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.9125 per share. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 27th. Ralph Lauren's payout ratio is presently 24.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on RL. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $422.00 price target on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $416.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $425.00 to $410.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $399.19.

View Our Latest Report on Ralph Lauren

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Patrice Louvet sold 47,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.22, for a total value of $16,648,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 85,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,304,229.44. This represents a 35.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 38.34% of the company's stock.

Ralph Lauren Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation NYSE: RL is a global designer, marketer and distributor of premium lifestyle products under the Ralph Lauren name and a portfolio of related brands. The company, founded by Ralph Lauren in 1967 and headquartered in New York City, has grown from a single line of men's neckties into a global lifestyle business that spans apparel, accessories and home goods.

Ralph Lauren's product assortment includes menswear, womenswear and childrenswear along with footwear, leather goods, eyewear, fragrances and home furnishings.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Ralph Lauren, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Ralph Lauren wasn't on the list.

While Ralph Lauren currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here