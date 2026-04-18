Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Realty Income Corporation $O

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O - Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,792,296 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 18,959 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.19% of Realty Income worth $101,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in O. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 149,730,338 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $9,102,107,000 after buying an additional 3,594,127 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,028,892 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $3,831,526,000 after buying an additional 1,295,936 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,741,766 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $166,672,000 after buying an additional 946,815 shares during the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 2,139,078 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $130,035,000 after buying an additional 658,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 12,011,841 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $692,002,000 after buying an additional 654,958 shares during the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on O. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Realty Income from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Barclays raised their target price on Realty Income from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Realty Income from $67.75 to $70.50 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Mizuho raised their target price on Realty Income from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $69.00 price target on Realty Income in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $66.39.

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Key Headlines Impacting Realty Income

Here are the key news stories impacting Realty Income this week:

Insider Activity at Realty Income

In other news, insider Michelle Bushore sold 7,400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total transaction of $461,908.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 67,641 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,222,151.22. This represents a 9.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Realty Income Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE O opened at $65.07 on Friday. The business's 50 day moving average is $63.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Realty Income Corporation has a 1-year low of $54.38 and a 1-year high of $67.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.62, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.79.

Realty Income (NYSE:O - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.08. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.68% and a net margin of 18.41%.The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Realty Income has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.380-4.420 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.2705 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.0%. Realty Income's dividend payout ratio is currently 277.78%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income Corporation NYSE: O is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns and manages commercial properties subject primarily to long-term net lease agreements. The company's business model focuses on generating predictable, contractual rental income by leasing properties to tenants under agreements that typically place responsibility for taxes, insurance and maintenance on the tenant. Realty Income is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange and markets itself as a reliable income-oriented REIT.

Realty Income's portfolio is concentrated in single-tenant, retail and service-oriented properties such as drugstores, convenience stores, dollar and discount retailers, restaurants, and other essential-service businesses.

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