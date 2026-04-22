Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. $COO

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO - Free Report) by 34.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 109,034 shares of the medical device company's stock after buying an additional 27,798 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Cooper Companies worth $8,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,551,592 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $723,417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159,233 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Cooper Companies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,659,741 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $616,227,000 after buying an additional 104,910 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Cooper Companies by 332.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,184,992 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $424,043,000 after buying an additional 4,756,178 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its holdings in Cooper Companies by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 4,132,535 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $283,327,000 after buying an additional 747,476 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Cooper Companies by 98.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,388,413 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $241,120,000 after buying an additional 1,683,561 shares during the period. 24.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Cooper Companies Stock Performance

NASDAQ COO opened at $67.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.32, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.16 and a 200 day moving average of $76.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.78 and a twelve month high of $89.83.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The medical device company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 9.67%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Cooper Companies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 4.580-4.660 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COO has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Rothschild & Co Redburn downgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cooper Companies currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $90.79.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Cooper Companies

Cooper Companies Profile

Cooper Companies, Inc NASDAQ: COO is a global medical device company headquartered in San Ramon, California. Founded in 1958, the company has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic development to become a major provider of vision care and women's health products. Cooper Companies operates through two primary business segments—CooperVision and CooperSurgical—each serving specialized markets within the healthcare industry.

The CooperVision segment develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of soft contact lenses, as well as related accessories.

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