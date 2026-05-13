Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $1.82 Billion Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. $AAPL

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,647,103 shares of the iPhone maker's stock after buying an additional 53,017 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 5.1% of Asset Management One Co. Ltd.'s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Apple were worth $1,819,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Apple by 110.9% during the third quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC now owns 135 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC raised its position in Apple by 1,800.0% during the first quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. PayPay Securities Corp raised its position in Apple by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 365 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, eCIO Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company's stock.

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Apple Stock Performance

Apple stock opened at $294.80 on Wednesday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $263.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $266.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.65, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.06. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $193.46 and a fifty-two week high of $295.27.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 146.69% and a net margin of 27.15%.The business had revenue of $111.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $109.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. The business's revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 11th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. This is an increase from Apple's previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Apple's payout ratio is presently 13.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $310.00 price objective (up from $300.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, May 1st. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Maxim Group raised shares of Apple from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $305.74.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Apple

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 64,949 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.23, for a total value of $16,511,984.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,280,418 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $833,980,668.14. This represents a 1.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 1,534 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $421,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 13,366 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,675,650. This represents a 10.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 97,759 shares of company stock valued at $24,964,305. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Key Apple News

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple's principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

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