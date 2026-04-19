Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $29 Million Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. $HLT

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT - Free Report) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,222 shares of the company's stock after selling 22,078 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $28,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HLT. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,284 shares of the company's stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,135 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 20,327 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,625,000 after buying an additional 5,687 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 5,478 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 182.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 333 shares of the company's stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at Hilton Worldwide

In other news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 114,289 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total value of $36,283,328.83. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 36,445 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,570,194.15. This trade represents a 75.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HLT shares. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $297.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $299.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $339.00 price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $373.00 to $376.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $304.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $329.55.

View Our Latest Analysis on Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Stock Up 3.4%

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $341.46 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $201.15 and a 12-month high of $344.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $309.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $290.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.79, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.11.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 12.10% and a negative return on equity of 40.24%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. Hilton Worldwide has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.490-8.610 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.910-1.970 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Hilton Worldwide's payout ratio is currently 9.80%.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc is a global hospitality company that develops, owns, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and resorts. Its business spans full-service luxury and lifestyle properties, select- and focused-service hotels, and extended-stay accommodations. The company generates revenue through management and franchise fees, owned and leased real estate, and guest services, and supports customer retention and direct bookings through its Hilton Honors guest loyalty program.

Hilton's brand portfolio includes internationally recognized names across the lodging spectrum, from luxury and upper-upscale brands to midscale and extended-stay offerings.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT - Free Report).

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