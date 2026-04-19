Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $35.67 Million Holdings in Crh Plc $CRH

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH - Free Report) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 280,216 shares of the construction company's stock after purchasing an additional 23,035 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.'s holdings in CRH were worth $35,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new stake in shares of CRH in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in CRH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in CRH by 87.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 212 shares of the construction company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. United Community Bank grew its holdings in CRH by 359.6% during the third quarter. United Community Bank now owns 239 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in CRH during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CRH shares. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of CRH to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. DA Davidson set a $120.00 target price on CRH in a report on Friday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on CRH from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on CRH from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, CRH has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $139.54.

View Our Latest Analysis on CRH

CRH Stock Up 2.5%

Shares of CRH stock opened at $117.17 on Friday. Crh Plc has a 12-month low of $81.60 and a 12-month high of $131.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $112.71 and a 200-day moving average of $117.97. The company has a market capitalization of $78.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.35.

CRH (NYSE:CRH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The construction company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.68). The company had revenue of $9.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.15 billion. CRH had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company's revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Crh Plc will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

CRH Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is an increase from CRH's previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. CRH's payout ratio is currently 28.26%.

CRH Company Profile

CRH plc, originally formed as Cement Roadstone Holdings in 1970 and headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, is a global building materials group. The company has grown from its Irish roots into one of the largest international suppliers of construction materials, expanding primarily through acquisitions and regional business development. CRH operates an integrated network of manufacturing and distribution businesses that serve both public and private construction markets.

CRH's core activities include the production and distribution of aggregates, cement, asphalt, ready-mixed concrete and other bulk materials, together with a broad range of value-added building products such as precast concrete, masonry, bricks, roofing products, pipe and drainage systems, and construction accessories.

See Also

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