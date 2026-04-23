Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $4.17 Million Stock Holdings in MakeMyTrip Limited $MMYT

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT - Free Report) by 60.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,534 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 75,756 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.'s holdings in MakeMyTrip were worth $4,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 94,655 shares of the technology company's stock worth $7,773,000 after buying an additional 12,161 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 229.6% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,155,036 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $423,332,000 after purchasing an additional 114,975 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 112.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,563,877 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $128,426,000 after purchasing an additional 826,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.89% of the company's stock.

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MakeMyTrip Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MMYT opened at $45.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 95.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.83. MakeMyTrip Limited has a twelve month low of $32.67 and a twelve month high of $113.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.91.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $295.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.29 million. MakeMyTrip had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 48.06%. Equities analysts forecast that MakeMyTrip Limited will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on MMYT. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of MakeMyTrip in a report on Wednesday, December 31st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of MakeMyTrip in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of MakeMyTrip from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of MakeMyTrip from $96.00 to $80.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $101.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MakeMyTrip

About MakeMyTrip

MakeMyTrip Inc is an online travel company that provides a comprehensive suite of travel products and services through its website and mobile app platform. The company's offerings include air ticketing, hotel reservations, holiday packages, rail and bus ticket bookings, ancillary travel services such as travel insurance and visa assistance, and corporate travel management solutions. By leveraging technology-driven platforms, MakeMyTrip aims to deliver convenience, competitive pricing, and a seamless booking experience for both retail and business customers.

Founded in June 2000 by Deep Kalra, MakeMyTrip has grown to become one of India's leading travel technology firms.

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