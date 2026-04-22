Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $8.93 Million Stake in Autoliv, Inc. $ALV

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV - Free Report) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,237 shares of the auto parts company's stock after selling 14,298 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.10% of Autoliv worth $8,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALV. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the 4th quarter valued at $3,875,000. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,009 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,757 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Autoliv in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 607,441 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $72,103,000 after purchasing an additional 34,188 shares during the last quarter. 69.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Autoliv Stock Performance

ALV opened at $117.66 on Wednesday. Autoliv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.33 and a 52-week high of $130.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $111.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.77.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The auto parts company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.21. Autoliv had a return on equity of 29.03% and a net margin of 6.45%.The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. Autoliv's revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Autoliv, Inc. will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autoliv Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. Autoliv's dividend payout ratio is presently 37.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research set a $143.00 price objective on Autoliv in a report on Monday, January 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Autoliv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Autoliv from $150.00 to $147.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Evercore dropped their price objective on Autoliv from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Autoliv from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $134.25.

Read Our Latest Report on Autoliv

Insider Buying and Selling at Autoliv

In related news, Director Franz-Josef Kortuem sold 8,300 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total transaction of $999,320.00. Following the sale, the director owned 5,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $668,099.60. This represents a 59.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christian Swahn sold 1,478 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.03, for a total value of $180,360.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 5,314 shares in the company, valued at $648,467.42. This represents a 21.76% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 22,243 shares of company stock valued at $2,713,735 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

About Autoliv

Autoliv Inc NYSE: ALV is a leading global supplier of automotive safety systems, specializing in the design, development and manufacture of passive and active safety products. Its core product portfolio includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, restraint control modules and pedestrian protection systems. In recent years, the company has also expanded into active safety technologies, offering radar, camera and sensor solutions that support advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving applications.

Founded in 1997 following the spin-off of Electrolux's automotive safety business, Autoliv has evolved into a multinational organization with a presence in over 27 countries.

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