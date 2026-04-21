Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Increases Holdings in SoFi Technologies, Inc. $SOFI

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI - Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 451,137 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 28,862 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.'s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $12,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SOFI. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in SoFi Technologies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 719,288 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,077,000 after acquiring an additional 14,281 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $129,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in SoFi Technologies by 5.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 33,126 shares of the company's stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,796 shares of the company's stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,633,000. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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SoFi Technologies Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of SoFi Technologies stock opened at $19.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $24.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.32 and a beta of 2.24. The firm's 50-day moving average is $17.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.84. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.49 and a 1 year high of $32.73.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $984.75 million. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 13.34%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. SoFi Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.120- EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 0.600- EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SOFI. Argus assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a "hold" rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. They set an "underperform" rating and a $20.50 price objective on the stock. UBS Group set a $24.50 target price on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $24.85.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SoFi Technologies

Insider Buying and Selling at SoFi Technologies

In other SoFi Technologies news, EVP Kelli Keough sold 9,742 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $165,029.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 343,026 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,810,860.44. The trade was a 2.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Robert S. Lavet acquired 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.04 per share, for a total transaction of $105,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the general counsel directly owned 17,172 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $361,298.88. The trade was a 41.08% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have bought 38,900 shares of company stock valued at $705,398 and have sold 208,680 shares valued at $3,917,934. Insiders own 2.60% of the company's stock.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: SOFI is a diversified financial services company that provides consumer-focused lending, banking, investing and financial technology products. The company's core offerings include student loan refinancing and private student loans, personal loans, mortgage lending, and credit card products. In addition to credit and lending, SoFi operates consumer-facing deposit and cash management accounts, an investing and trading platform, and an insurance marketplace through partner relationships, all designed to serve individuals seeking an integrated digital financial experience.

SoFi has grown beyond direct-to-consumer lending by building technology and infrastructure capabilities.

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