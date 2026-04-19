Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Monster Beverage Corporation $MNST

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its position in Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST - Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 425,561 shares of the company's stock after selling 14,974 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $33,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,841 shares of the company's stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,171 shares of the company's stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 11,123 shares of the company's stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,930 shares of the company's stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,246 shares of the company's stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.36% of the company's stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MNST shares. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Monster Beverage from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $86.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $83.38.

Get Our Latest Report on MNST

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

MNST stock opened at $76.72 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.19. Monster Beverage Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $57.01 and a fifty-two week high of $87.38. The firm has a market cap of $75.03 billion, a PE ratio of 39.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.51.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.97% and a return on equity of 27.38%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Monster Beverage's revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Monster Beverage Corporation will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation NASDAQ: MNST is an American beverage company best known for its Monster Energy brand of energy drinks. The company's product portfolio centers on carbonated energy beverages and a range of complementary ready-to-drink offerings, including energy coffees, hydration beverages and other flavored functional drinks. Monster markets multiple sub-brands and flavor variants to address different consumer segments and consumption occasions.

Originally organized around the Hansen's Natural line of juices and sodas, the company pivoted toward the energy drink category and formally adopted the Monster Beverage name in the early 2010s to reflect its strategic focus.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Monster Beverage, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Monster Beverage wasn't on the list.

While Monster Beverage currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here