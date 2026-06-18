Asset One Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Asset One Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,667 shares of the software company's stock, valued at approximately $3,383,000.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $2,275,165,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Adobe by 53.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,617,145 shares of the software company's stock worth $1,981,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952,994 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in Adobe by 8,006.6% during the third quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 1,593,506 shares of the software company's stock worth $562,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573,849 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 55.2% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,587,399 shares of the software company's stock worth $912,705,000 after purchasing an additional 920,353 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in Adobe by 17.9% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 4,888,283 shares of the software company's stock worth $1,711,583,000 after purchasing an additional 742,646 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group set a $365.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 12th. William Blair lowered shares of Adobe from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $285.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $278.16.

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Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 1,336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.02, for a total value of $331,354.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 42,833 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,623,440.66. This represents a 3.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 755 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total value of $185,918.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,521 shares of the company's stock, valued at $867,046.25. The trade was a 17.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,091 shares of company stock valued at $18,782,773. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of ADBE opened at $196.28 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $242.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $275.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $78.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.42. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $195.02 and a 52-week high of $392.58.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $5.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.82 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 65.11% and a net margin of 28.69%.The company's revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.06 earnings per share. Adobe has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.350-24.450 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.100 EPS. Research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 19.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 21st that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to purchase up to 24.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company's core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

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