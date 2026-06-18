Asset One Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Accenture PLC $ACN

Asset One Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,030 shares of the information technology services provider's stock, valued at approximately $3,476,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Align Financial LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $35,057,000. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,015 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $5,102,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 56,634 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $15,195,000 after buying an additional 17,263 shares in the last quarter. DV Equities LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,823,851 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $489,339,000 after buying an additional 571,517 shares in the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Accenture News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Accenture this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Accenture news, CEO Atsushi Egawa sold 4,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.14, for a total transaction of $863,026.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 12,802 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,746.28. This represents a 27.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on ACN shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $275.00 to $248.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $315.00 to $270.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an "equal weight" rating and set a $177.00 price target (down from $240.00) on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $242.41.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Accenture

Accenture Stock Down 5.6%

Accenture stock opened at $156.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $103.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Accenture PLC has a twelve month low of $155.82 and a twelve month high of $314.20. The company's 50-day moving average price is $179.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.86.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 20th. The information technology services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $18.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.80 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 26.33%. The business's revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Accenture PLC will post 13.83 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture is a global professional services company that provides a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. The firm works with organizations across industries to design and implement business transformation programs, deploy and manage enterprise technology, optimize operations, and develop customer and digital experiences. Its offerings encompass management and technology consulting, systems integration, application and infrastructure services, cloud migration and managed services, as well as security and analytics capabilities.

The company delivers industry- and function-specific solutions, combining consulting expertise with proprietary tools, platforms and partnerships with major technology vendors.

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