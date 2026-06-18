Asset One Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Asset One Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,083 shares of the investment management company's stock, valued at approximately $3,864,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 888 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 90.1% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.3% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 821 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 22.2% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company's stock.

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The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $1,099.16 on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $623.65 and a 1-year high of $1,121.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $970.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $916.56. The company has a market capitalization of $324.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.30.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $17.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.92 by $1.63. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 14.13%.The firm had revenue of $17.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $14.12 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 59.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The Goldman Sachs Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Alex S. Golten sold 1,116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $936.18, for a total transaction of $1,044,776.88. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 2,578 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,413,472.04. This trade represents a 30.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 14,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $939.07, for a total value of $13,421,188.44. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 15,657 shares in the company, valued at $14,703,018.99. This trade represents a 47.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,681 shares of company stock valued at $31,737,875. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore decreased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,075.00 to $950.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,050.00 to $1,000.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Weiss Ratings downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $905.00 to $972.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Dbs Bank raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $890.00 to $1,050.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $941.82.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GS

Key Stories Impacting The Goldman Sachs Group

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs crossed $1 trillion in year-to-date M&A advisory volume, signaling unusually strong deal activity and supporting expectations for higher investment banking fees. Goldman Sachs shatters dealmaking records with $1 trillion in first-half M&A volume

Goldman Sachs crossed $1 trillion in year-to-date M&A advisory volume, signaling unusually strong deal activity and supporting expectations for higher investment banking fees. Positive Sentiment: Goldman was named lead underwriter for the high-profile SpaceX IPO, which could bring in additional underwriting and capital markets revenue while highlighting its franchise strength. Goldman Sachs (GS) Lands SpaceX IPO Lead As New Listings Come Back Into Focus

Goldman was named lead underwriter for the high-profile SpaceX IPO, which could bring in additional underwriting and capital markets revenue while highlighting its franchise strength. Positive Sentiment: Additional coverage noted that the $1 trillion M&A mark and improved dealmaking trends could help Goldman’s advisory fee growth and support investor optimism around a broader capital markets rebound. GS Crosses $1T in M&A Deals: Catalyst for Advisory Fee Growth?

Additional coverage noted that the $1 trillion M&A mark and improved dealmaking trends could help Goldman’s advisory fee growth and support investor optimism around a broader capital markets rebound. Neutral Sentiment: Goldman Sachs also appeared in several unrelated political and market-news items, including congressional bill coverage and broader energy-market commentary, but those items are not direct drivers of GS shares.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

Further Reading

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