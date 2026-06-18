Asset One Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

Asset One Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 72,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock, valued at approximately $4,075,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 102.5% in the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 7,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 288,836 shares during the last quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 7,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $1,079,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 25,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at Bristol Myers Squibb

In related news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 30,000 shares of Bristol Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 159,248 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,820,824.16. This trade represents a 15.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up from $66.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, February 19th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $61.31.

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Trending Headlines about Bristol Myers Squibb

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Bristol Myers Squibb Price Performance

NYSE:BMY opened at $55.41 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.52 and a 200-day moving average of $57.08. The company has a market capitalization of $113.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.24. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 52 week low of $42.52 and a 52 week high of $62.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.16. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 64.87%. The company had revenue of $11.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.350 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. Bristol Myers Squibb's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.79%.

Bristol Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company's core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS's marketed portfolio and late‑stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune‑mediated conditions.

Further Reading

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