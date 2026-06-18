Asset One Wealth Management LLC Invests $2.98 Million in T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Asset One Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,301 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,984,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TMUS. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 6.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 142,587 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $33,972,000 after purchasing an additional 8,491 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 315.7% during the second quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth $375,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,054,144 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $489,420,000 after buying an additional 9,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 81.7% during the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,845,316 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $677,925,000 after buying an additional 1,279,422 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, COO Jon Freier sold 4,799 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $911,810.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 217,168 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $41,261,920. This represents a 2.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total transaction of $979,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 181,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,623,713.30. The trade was a 2.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $181.31 on Thursday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $174.02 and a one year high of $261.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $196.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.31. The firm's fifty day moving average is $190.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.18.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The company had revenue of $23.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. T-Mobile US's dividend payout ratio is presently 43.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TMUS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a "buy" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $266.00 to $263.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $260.48.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

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