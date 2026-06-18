Asset One Wealth Management LLC Invests $3.12 Million in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Asset One Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,402 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock, valued at approximately $3,122,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 258,925,024 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $116,443,762,000 after buying an additional 6,538,720 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Tesla by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,842,934 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $51,647,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,085 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tesla by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,700,975 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $29,426,070,000 after purchasing an additional 375,946 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Tesla by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 44,035,949 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $19,583,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,128,100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company's stock.

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Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $396.38 on Thursday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $401.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $415.57. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $288.77 and a 1 year high of $498.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 trillion, a PE ratio of 363.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Tesla had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSLA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Tesla to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. DZ Bank raised shares of Tesla from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $385.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating and set a $490.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $404.37.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tesla

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total transaction of $9,985,506.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 48,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,300,145.89. This represents a 35.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.20, for a total transaction of $1,048,133.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 22,039 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,864,085.80. This represents a 10.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 57,824 shares of company stock worth $21,657,588 over the last three months. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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