Asset One Wealth Management LLC Invests $5.50 Million in Cheniere Energy, Inc. $LNG

Asset One Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 26,478 shares of the energy company's stock, valued at approximately $5,501,000. Cheniere Energy accounts for about 0.8% of Asset One Wealth Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

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Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on LNG shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $280.00 to $271.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $276.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $265.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Benchmark reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $297.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock opened at $231.67 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $248.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.97. The company has a market cap of $48.55 billion and a PE ratio of 38.10. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.20 and a fifty-two week high of $300.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported ($16.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $4.25 by ($20.90). The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 38.95% and a net margin of 7.23%.Cheniere Energy's revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 14.93 EPS for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.555 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Cheniere Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.51%.

Cheniere Energy announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 26th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy company to buy up to 21.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Cheniere Energy

In related news, EVP Sean N. Markowitz sold 22,246 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.98, for a total transaction of $6,473,141.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 64,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,622,720. This trade represents a 25.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zach Davis sold 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $8,700,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 87,146 shares of the company's stock, valued at $26,143,800. This trade represents a 24.97% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company's stock.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc is a U.S.-based energy company that develops, owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) infrastructure and markets LNG to global customers. The company's core activities include natural gas liquefaction, long‑term and short‑term LNG sales and marketing, and the associated midstream services required to move gas from production basins to international markets. Cheniere focuses on converting domestic natural gas into LNG for export, providing a bridge between North American supply and overseas demand.

Cheniere's principal operating assets are large-scale LNG export terminals located on the U.S.

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