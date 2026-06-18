Asset One Wealth Management LLC Takes $4.77 Million Position in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Asset One Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,325 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $4,769,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Torren Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 220.0% during the 4th quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company's stock.

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Caterpillar News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Caterpillar this week:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan raised its price target on Caterpillar to $1,165 from $1,125 and kept an “overweight” rating, signaling continued confidence in the stock’s upside. MarketScreener

JPMorgan raised its price target on Caterpillar to $1,165 from $1,125 and kept an “overweight” rating, signaling continued confidence in the stock’s upside. Positive Sentiment: Articles highlighted Caterpillar as a blue-chip stock to own, helped by bullish market momentum as the Dow reached a new milestone. Zacks

Articles highlighted Caterpillar as a blue-chip stock to own, helped by bullish market momentum as the Dow reached a new milestone. Positive Sentiment: Caterpillar recently increased its dividend, reinforcing management’s confidence in cash generation and making the stock more attractive to income investors. Yahoo Finance

Caterpillar recently increased its dividend, reinforcing management’s confidence in cash generation and making the stock more attractive to income investors. Positive Sentiment: Coverage also pointed to Caterpillar’s improving growth story, including a large AI-related backlog and rising demand in its power generation business, which supports a stronger long-term outlook. Yahoo Finance

Coverage also pointed to Caterpillar’s improving growth story, including a large AI-related backlog and rising demand in its power generation business, which supports a stronger long-term outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Several market recap pieces noted Caterpillar’s gains were helping lift the Dow to record highs, but these articles were more about broad index performance than a new company-specific catalyst. MSN

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAT has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $960.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Daiwa Securities Group lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $790.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Williams Trading set a $825.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $700.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $1,125.00 to $1,165.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $935.09.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CAT

Caterpillar Price Performance

CAT stock opened at $955.17 on Thursday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $865.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $735.73. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $356.96 and a 12-month high of $975.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $439.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.54, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.89. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The firm had revenue of $17.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.25 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 24.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 20th. This is a positive change from Caterpillar's previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Caterpillar's payout ratio is presently 30.06%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 16,283 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $916.80, for a total transaction of $14,928,254.40. Following the sale, the insider owned 46,041 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $42,210,388.80. The trade was a 26.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO William E. Schaupp sold 360 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $906.00, for a total transaction of $326,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 530 shares in the company, valued at $480,180. The trade was a 40.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 95,773 shares of company stock worth $87,642,635. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company's product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

Featured Stories

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