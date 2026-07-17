Assetmark Inc. Boosts Holdings in Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 661,006 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 4,773 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Qualcomm worth $85,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in Qualcomm during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Qualcomm by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 168 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Torren Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qualcomm in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Qualcomm by 17,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 171 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birchwood Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Qualcomm during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company's stock.

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Qualcomm News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Positive Sentiment: Micron signed long-term agreements with Qualcomm and other auto suppliers to secure memory and storage components for AI-enabled vehicles, reinforcing Qualcomm’s position in the automotive chip market and supporting its long-term growth narrative. Article Title

Micron signed long-term agreements with Qualcomm and other auto suppliers to secure memory and storage components for AI-enabled vehicles, reinforcing Qualcomm’s position in the automotive chip market and supporting its long-term growth narrative. Positive Sentiment: Several recent commentary pieces argued Qualcomm still has meaningful upside tied to AI, data-center, and broader semiconductor demand, with one note upgrading the stock and another highlighting a potential growth story that may not yet be fully priced in. Article Title

Several recent commentary pieces argued Qualcomm still has meaningful upside tied to AI, data-center, and broader semiconductor demand, with one note upgrading the stock and another highlighting a potential growth story that may not yet be fully priced in. Neutral Sentiment: Qualcomm announced it will report fiscal third-quarter 2026 results on July 29, which keeps investors focused on upcoming guidance and commentary rather than changing fundamentals right now. Article Title

Qualcomm announced it will report fiscal third-quarter 2026 results on July 29, which keeps investors focused on upcoming guidance and commentary rather than changing fundamentals right now. Neutral Sentiment: Reports that a supposed Qualcomm-Anthropic partnership code reference was not real likely cooled some AI enthusiasm, but the issue appears to have been more speculative than fundamental. Article Title

Reports that a supposed Qualcomm-Anthropic partnership code reference was not real likely cooled some AI enthusiasm, but the issue appears to have been more speculative than fundamental. Neutral Sentiment: EVP Akash Palkhiwala sold 2,500 shares under a pre-arranged 10b5-1 plan; while insider sales can weigh on sentiment, the sale was small relative to his remaining stake and does not appear to signal a major shift in outlook. Article Title

EVP Akash Palkhiwala sold 2,500 shares under a pre-arranged 10b5-1 plan; while insider sales can weigh on sentiment, the sale was small relative to his remaining stake and does not appear to signal a major shift in outlook. Negative Sentiment: Broader semiconductor sentiment has been turning cautious, with Bank of America calling long semiconductors a very crowded trade, which may be pressuring QCOM along with the sector. Article Title

Broader semiconductor sentiment has been turning cautious, with Bank of America calling long semiconductors a very crowded trade, which may be pressuring QCOM along with the sector. Negative Sentiment: Recent market commentary also highlighted Qualcomm’s multi-day slide and the possibility that investors are reducing exposure ahead of earnings and amid weaker near-term sentiment. Article Title

Insider Buying and Selling at Qualcomm

In other Qualcomm news, EVP Heather S. Ace sold 3,200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total transaction of $569,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 39,735 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,065,677.70. This represents a 7.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 2,500 shares of Qualcomm stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.81, for a total value of $452,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 23,184 shares in the company, valued at $4,191,899.04. This trade represents a 9.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 21,721 shares of company stock worth $4,044,465 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Qualcomm Stock Performance

Shares of Qualcomm stock opened at $170.61 on Friday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $208.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.40. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 12 month low of $121.99 and a 12 month high of $259.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. Qualcomm had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 42.11%. The firm had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.85 EPS. Qualcomm's quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Qualcomm in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Qualcomm in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Qualcomm from a "market perform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Qualcomm to a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane cut shares of Qualcomm to a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $221.31.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on QCOM

About Qualcomm

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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