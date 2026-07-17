Assetmark Inc. Buys 31,989 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated $INGR

Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR - Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 697,217 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 31,989 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned 1.11% of Ingredion worth $78,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in Ingredion by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the company's stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Ingredion by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 3,694 shares of the company's stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ingredion by 9.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 9,687 shares of the company's stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Ingredion by 5.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 101,414 shares of the company's stock worth $13,712,000 after purchasing an additional 5,255 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in shares of Ingredion by 5.6% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 3,636 shares of the company's stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Ingredion from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Ingredion in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Benchmark reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Ingredion from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Ingredion from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ingredion presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $122.43.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on INGR

Ingredion Price Performance

NYSE INGR opened at $102.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.76. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $100.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.24. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52-week low of $94.44 and a 52-week high of $135.90. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.62.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 9.36%.The business's quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. Ingredion has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.450-11.150 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 10.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingredion Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. Ingredion's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.60%.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated is a global ingredient solutions company specializing in the production and sale of starches, sweeteners, nutrition ingredients and biomaterials derived primarily from corn and other plant-based raw materials. The company serves a diverse set of industries, including food and beverage, brewing, pharmaceuticals and personal care, providing functional ingredients that enhance texture, stability, flavor and nutritional value in a wide array of end products.

The company's product portfolio comprises native and modified starches, high-fructose corn syrup, dextrose, maltodextrins, specialty sweeteners and various texturizers.

See Also

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