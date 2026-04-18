Assetmark Inc. Grows Stock Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. $VRSK

Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK - Free Report) by 397.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,092 shares of the business services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 37,617 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.'s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $10,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 223.9% during the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 149 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.00% of the company's stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling at Verisk Analytics

In other news, Director Christopher John Perry bought 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $180.00 per share, with a total value of $180,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 2,994 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $538,920. This represents a 50.15% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.57, for a total transaction of $68,628.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 19,984 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,428,654.88. This represents a 1.96% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on VRSK. Bank of America began coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James Financial raised Verisk Analytics from an "outperform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $230.00 price target on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. UBS Group set a $224.00 price target on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $230.00 price target on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $237.20.

View Our Latest Research Report on VRSK

Verisk Analytics Trading Down 0.1%

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $178.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.82. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $161.70 and a one year high of $322.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $189.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.41.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $778.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.74 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 357.00% and a net margin of 29.56%.Verisk Analytics's revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. Verisk Analytics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.450-7.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Verisk Analytics declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Verisk Analytics Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. This is an increase from Verisk Analytics's previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Verisk Analytics's payout ratio is currently 30.82%.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc NASDAQ: VRSK is a data analytics and decision‑support provider that helps organizations assess and manage risk. The company supplies data, predictive models and software to customers in insurance, reinsurance, financial services, government, energy and other commercial markets. Its offerings are designed to support underwriting, pricing, claims management, catastrophe modeling, fraud detection and regulatory compliance, enabling clients to make more informed operational and strategic decisions.

Verisk's product portfolio combines large proprietary datasets with analytics platforms and industry‑specific applications.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Verisk Analytics, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Verisk Analytics wasn't on the list.

While Verisk Analytics currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here