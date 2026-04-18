Assetmark Inc. Has $11.09 Million Holdings in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Assetmark Inc. lessened its holdings in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,967 shares of the company's stock after selling 2,392 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.'s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $11,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. raised its position in GE Vernova by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 575 shares of the company's stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 3.6% in the third quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 465 shares of the company's stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 531 shares of the company's stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,735 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,095,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navigoe LLC grew its stake in GE Vernova by 20.2% during the third quarter. Navigoe LLC now owns 101 shares of the company's stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GEV shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $930.00 price objective on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of GE Vernova from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $680.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised shares of GE Vernova from a "sell" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $560.00 to $1,100.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Mizuho set a $714.00 price objective on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $919.48.

View Our Latest Research Report on GEV

GE Vernova Stock Up 2.4%

Shares of GEV opened at $1,001.86 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $870.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $714.59. GE Vernova Inc. has a twelve month low of $306.21 and a twelve month high of $1,009.49. The stock has a market cap of $269.36 billion, a PE ratio of 56.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.43.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $13.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $10.40. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 46.91% and a net margin of 12.83%.The company had revenue of $10.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. GE Vernova's revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. GE Vernova's dividend payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

More GE Vernova News

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan raised its price target to $1,150 and kept an "overweight" rating, implying about a mid‑teens upside from recent levels — a prominent analyst upgrade that can drive buying interest. Benzinga: JPMorgan raise

JPMorgan raised its price target to $1,150 and kept an "overweight" rating, implying about a mid‑teens upside from recent levels — a prominent analyst upgrade that can drive buying interest. Positive Sentiment: CEO Scott Strazik highlighted AI infrastructure as a "massive opportunity" for job growth and demand for power and cooling buildouts — a bullish thematic catalyst if GEV captures AI‑data‑center electrification work. CEO AI comment

CEO Scott Strazik highlighted AI infrastructure as a "massive opportunity" for job growth and demand for power and cooling buildouts — a bullish thematic catalyst if GEV captures AI‑data‑center electrification work. Positive Sentiment: Recent quarterly results showed a large EPS beat and revenue growth, supporting valuation and analyst confidence heading into Q1 results (analysts still expect meaningful EPS this year). No direct link — based on the company's latest reported results.

Recent quarterly results showed a large EPS beat and revenue growth, supporting valuation and analyst confidence heading into Q1 results (analysts still expect meaningful EPS this year). No direct link — based on the company's latest reported results. Neutral Sentiment: Pre‑earnings coverage digs into analyst metric forecasts and what could move Q1 results beyond headline revenue/EPS — useful for investors preparing for the coming report. Zacks: analyst projections

Pre‑earnings coverage digs into analyst metric forecasts and what could move Q1 results beyond headline revenue/EPS — useful for investors preparing for the coming report. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary and trending‑stock writeups note GEV's strong multi‑period share run and elevated investor attention; these stories can amplify flows but don't change fundamentals by themselves. Zacks: trending stock

Market commentary and trending‑stock writeups note GEV's strong multi‑period share run and elevated investor attention; these stories can amplify flows but don't change fundamentals by themselves. Negative Sentiment: Legal dispute with Vineyard Wind: a Massachusetts judge has blocked GEV from abandoning work on the Vineyard Wind project despite a developer refusal to pay over $300M that GE says is owed. The ruling forces continued work but leaves cash‑collection, project margin and legal risk unresolved — a material operational and credit risk for the offshore wind exposure. Reuters: judge rules

Legal dispute with Vineyard Wind: a Massachusetts judge has blocked GEV from abandoning work on the Vineyard Wind project despite a developer refusal to pay over $300M that GE says is owed. The ruling forces continued work but leaves cash‑collection, project margin and legal risk unresolved — a material operational and credit risk for the offshore wind exposure. Negative Sentiment: Ongoing court filings (GE has responded in court) mean the situation could evolve, creating headline risk around potential charges, project delays or additional provisions. Recharge News: legal response

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

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