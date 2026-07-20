Assetmark Inc. Has $14.05 Million Stock Position in Amrize Ltd $AMRZ

Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amrize Ltd (NYSE:AMRZ - Free Report) by 18,567.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 250,887 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 249,543 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.'s holdings in Amrize were worth $14,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amrize during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amrize during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amrize during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Amrize by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 750 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Amrize during the third quarter worth $38,000.

Get Amrize alerts: Sign Up

Insider Transactions at Amrize

In other news, insider Nollaig Forrest bought 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.25 per share, with a total value of $100,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 20,139 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,011,984.75. This represents a 11.03% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Roald Brouwer purchased 1,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.84 per share, for a total transaction of $74,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 19,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,688.88. The trade was a 8.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders acquired a total of 54,920 shares of company stock valued at $2,717,429 in the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMRZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Amrize from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Stephens reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Amrize in a report on Monday, May 18th. Truist Financial reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a $48.00 target price (down from $65.00) on shares of Amrize in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Amrize from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Amrize in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AMRZ

Amrize Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMRZ opened at $49.85 on Monday. The company's 50-day moving average is $52.30 and its 200 day moving average is $55.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $27.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.85. Amrize Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $44.12 and a fifty-two week high of $65.94.

Amrize (NYSE:AMRZ - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.02). Amrize had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 9.70%.The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter. Amrize's quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amrize Ltd will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Amrize Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. Amrize's dividend payout ratio is 21.05%.

Amrize Company Profile

Amrize AG focuses on building materials business in North America. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Zug, Switzerland. Amrize AG operates independently of Holcim AG as of June 23, 2025.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMRZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amrize Ltd (NYSE:AMRZ - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Amrize, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Amrize wasn't on the list.

While Amrize currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here