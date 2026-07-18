Assetmark Inc. Has $34.86 Million Position in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 362,591 shares of the Internet television network's stock after purchasing an additional 45,502 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.'s holdings in Netflix were worth $34,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth $25,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the third quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 9.6% during the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company's stock.

Key Netflix News

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Netflix Trading Down 7.3%

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $68.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $290.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.52. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.08 and a 52-week high of $126.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.90.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.83% and a net margin of 28.22%.The business had revenue of $12.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 5,722 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total value of $503,993.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 316,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,842,088. This trade represents a 1.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Reed Hastings sold 386,700 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total value of $33,244,599.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,940 shares in the company, valued at $338,721.80. This trade represents a 98.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 899,839 shares of company stock valued at $80,141,661 in the last quarter. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. Citic Securities boosted their price target on Netflix from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Citizens Jmp restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. KeyCorp restated an "overweight" rating and set a $92.00 price objective (down from $115.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday. Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have issued a Buy rating and sixteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $103.97.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Netflix

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report).

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