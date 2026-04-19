Assetmark Inc. Has $6.38 Million Holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ALNY

Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY - Free Report) by 34.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after buying an additional 4,115 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.'s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 70.2% during the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 80 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ALNY alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $479.00 to $376.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $500.00 to $465.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $415.00 to $429.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and set a $472.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $472.78.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.3%

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $309.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $322.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $386.28. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $228.28 and a 12-month high of $495.55. The company has a market capitalization of $41.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 181.09 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.18). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 69.02% and a net margin of 6.43%.The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.65) EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 84.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Kevin Joseph Fitzgerald sold 2,041 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.96, for a total value of $677,530.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 21,264 shares in the company, valued at $7,058,797.44. This represents a 8.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Melissa Mclaughlin sold 2,286 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.42, for a total value of $755,340.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 9,443 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,120,156.06. This trade represents a 19.49% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,656 shares of company stock worth $12,370,696. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company's stock.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: ALNY is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. Founded to translate the scientific discovery of RNAi into new medicines, Alnylam applies small interfering RNA (siRNA) technology to silence disease-causing genes. The company develops therapies designed to provide durable disease modification by targeting underlying genetic drivers across a range of rare and more prevalent conditions.

Alnylam has advanced multiple siRNA-based products into commercialization, initially using lipid nanoparticle delivery and more recently employing GalNAc-conjugate chemistry to enable targeted delivery to the liver with subcutaneous dosing.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals wasn't on the list.

While Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here