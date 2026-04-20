Assetmark Inc. Raises Holdings in Gildan Activewear, Inc. $GIL

Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear, Inc. (NYSE:GIL - Free Report) TSE: GIL by 10,432.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,138 shares of the textile maker's stock after acquiring an additional 59,567 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.'s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $3,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Washburn Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,257 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in Gildan Activewear by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 6,365 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,659 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,268 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 2.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,510 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.83% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on GIL. Scotiabank raised their price target on Gildan Activewear from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Research lowered Gildan Activewear from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. TD Securities restated a "buy" rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Gildan Activewear from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $80.08.

View Our Latest Report on GIL

Gildan Activewear Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of GIL stock opened at $59.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.11. Gildan Activewear, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.27 and a 52-week high of $73.69. The company has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 1.13. The business's fifty day moving average is $62.48 and its 200 day moving average is $61.61.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL - Get Free Report) TSE: GIL last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The textile maker reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.35). Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Gildan Activewear's quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. Gildan Activewear has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.400 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gildan Activewear Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th were given a $0.249 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. This is a positive change from Gildan Activewear's previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. Gildan Activewear's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.17%.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc NYSE: GIL is a vertically integrated manufacturer and wholesaler of branded basic apparel, including activewear, socks, hosiery and underwear. Headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, the company produces a wide range of products such as T-shirts, fleece garments, sport shirts, performance wear, and shapewear under its Gildan, Anvil, Comfort Colors, Gold Toe, Peds and Silks brands. Leveraging its in-house knitting, dyeing, cut-and-sew and finishing operations, Gildan supplies blank apparel to screen printers, promotional product distributors and major retailers around the world.

Since its founding in 1984 by Glenn J.

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