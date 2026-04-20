Assetmark Inc. Sells 187,399 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. $LYV

Assetmark Inc. lowered its position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV - Free Report) by 91.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,104 shares of the company's stock after selling 187,399 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.'s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $2,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Third View Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $2,080,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the company's stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,195,473 shares of the company's stock worth $455,355,000 after purchasing an additional 123,800 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $374,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 580 shares of the company's stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LYV. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Benchmark reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $204.00 to $203.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $186.38.

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Live Nation Entertainment Stock Down 0.0%

LYV stock opened at $156.54 on Monday. The company's 50 day moving average is $157.20 and its 200 day moving average is $148.43. The stock has a market cap of $36.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -652.23 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.08 and a 1-year high of $175.25.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 48.11%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Live Nation Entertainment

In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 944 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.87, for a total value of $156,581.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 48,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,966,736.10. The trade was a 1.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Live Nation Entertainment

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Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment is a global live entertainment company that promotes, operates and sells tickets for live events. The company's core activities include concert promotion and production, venue operations and management, ticketing services through its Ticketmaster platform, artist management and development, and sponsorship and advertising services tied to live events. These integrated businesses are designed to connect artists, fans and commercial partners across the live event ecosystem.

The company in its current form was created following the 2010 merger of Live Nation and Ticketmaster, combining a promoter and venue operator with one of the industry's largest ticketing platforms.

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