Assetmark Inc. Sells 22,363 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG

Assetmark Inc. cut its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG - Free Report) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,836 shares of the energy exploration company's stock after selling 22,363 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.'s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $18,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in EOG Resources by 225.5% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 179 shares of the energy exploration company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter worth $30,000. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Prosperity Bancshares Inc acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $168.00 to $158.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $149.00 to $134.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Capital One Financial lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $161.00 to $159.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $147.00 to $141.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and sixteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $155.04.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EOG Resources

EOG Resources Price Performance

EOG stock opened at $139.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $135.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.55. The stock has a market cap of $74.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.59 and a 1 year high of $151.87.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 23.01%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 16.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. EOG Resources's payout ratio is currently 40.16%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc NYSE: EOG is an independent exploration and production company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Tracing its corporate origins to Enron Oil & Gas Company in the late 1990s, the company established itself as a stand‑alone E&P operator and has grown into one of the largest U.S. upstream producers. EOG focuses on the exploration, development and production of crude oil, condensate, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

As an upstream-focused company, EOG's core activities include geologic and geophysical exploration, drilling and completion of wells, reservoir development, and the marketing of hydrocarbon production.

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